Venture Church celebrates one year in South Missisippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Church parking lots and chapel pews are empty this Easter, one of the holiest days of the year.
In addition to Easter, the folks at Venture Church are celebrating their first anniversary on the Gulf Coast and, according to their leadership team, they’ll do anything short of sin to make sure that the message is not only shared but felt.
“We’re actually not meeting in physical locations obviously because of the pandemic, but it still has just as much passion. Just because the churches aren’t meeting in a building doesn’t mean that they’re not meeting. We’re here together. We’re gathering in homes all across, not just the Gulf Coast, but literally the globe today to worship a risen savior," said Blake Houston, pastor of Venture Church Gulf Coast.
This year is unique, Houston said, because empty churches symbolize the true meaning of the Easter holiday and the Gospel.
“Easter is all about emptiness. It’s about an empty tomb. It’s about empty threats that death and the grave give to us, and that’s what’s happening here this year," Houston said.
Jeff Clark, the lead pastor at Venture, preaches the messages from their Lincoln Road campus in Hattiesburg. Delivering the Easter message to an empty room, Clark said, wasn’t difficult at all; t was quite the opposite.
“Looking at the empty room is a little concerning at first, but then you realize hey, I’m looking at more people that are worshiping with us than are ever in any of these rooms. So, it inspires me, it kind of energizes me, you know, it kind of sets me on fire to go to another level because we’re reaching five times as many people," Clark said.
With so many people from different walks of life, Clark said he’s learned a valuable lesson.
“One thing that has shocked me in this is how much all of our churches have in common. The virus is indiscriminate, and it’s made us all turn back to the Lord. For the first time in a long, we don’t care what your denomination is. Are you a person of faith? If so let’s fight together," Clark told WLOX.
Worship pastor Matthew Smith welcomes an empty church.
“I think the crazy thing about what we do is it never is for people. It’s for God. We just want people to worship with us. I think worship leadership isn’t showing someone how to do something, it’s doing something with someone. To go to the throne of God, that’s what we’re gonna do every time there’s no one in this room," Smith said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.