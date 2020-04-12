Songs of Hope flood internet as artists across the country shelter in place

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Greg Upchurch, the drummer for Three Doors Down, found himself in a deep depression and on edge once the lock down began where he lives right outside of Nashville, so he started writing.
“I did it all by myself. I wrote it by myself, I played every instrument by myself, I did the video. It’s about being home quarantined, or whatever," Upchurch said. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never sang before. What it did was give me confidence, and where I feel so blessed is in a world of all this uncertainty, I’ve been finding joy in creating something that people are enjoying."
Kelly Carpenter has been a working singer since the age of nine. She currently is an independent contractor that has performed in national tours, with cruise lines, in regional theater, and played Mrs. Claus in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall starring the Radio City Rockettes.
When her gigs started canceling a month ago, she and her husband knew there was only one thing she could do.
“I need to sing. I need to sing, and we have Instagram and Facebook and the ability to at least get out there and do it. It was his idea to do it every day and I said, ‘of course we’ll do it every day.’”
Every day they do it at the same time for 26 straight days. Carpenter said she encourages her viewers to do one thing to help encourage a positive mindset during this time of uncertainty.
“Three things that you are grateful for that you would not have been able to be or not have been aware of if it hadn’t have been for this virus. Seeing a tree across the street that they hadn’t noticed before. A bird that came to their bird feeder that they wouldn’t have been home to see. It’s a huge part of it," Carpenter said.
Scott and Sarah Whittemore are singers/actors at Walt Disney World. Sarah has been in many shows including singing with the Voices of Liberty and currently sings with the a cappella group Voctave. Scott can be seen in the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
When the happiest place on Earth closed its doors, that wasn’t going to stop the Whittemores.
“It just really happened spontaneously, this need to try and entertain. That’s in our blood. That’s what we do every day is try and create magical, happy moments for people," Sarah said.
This outreach was just as important for the Whittemores as it was for their friends and family watching from afar.
“I don’t know, it just kind of seemed an opportunity to reach out to some friends and family in particular and just kind of let them know we’re still here, and hey, and a way of saying hi and give them a hug, virtually, and with music,” Scott said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.