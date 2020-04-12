Seabee base civilian employee dies due to COVID-19 complications

(Source: Photo WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | April 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:10 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A civilian employee of the Naval Construction Battalion Center died due to COVID-19 complications.

The employee self-identified as a high-risk person and self-isolated away from the workplace beginning March 23. It is believed that the employee contracted the illness due to community spread, but not from the workplace, according to Seabee base officials.

The name and specific job title for the employee are being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 96 deaths.

