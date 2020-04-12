Pastors adjust to different Easter Sunday service during COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This will be an Easter Sunday to remember as families gathered around a device instead of heading to their church as they normally would.
Many pastors are streaming church services via Facebook Live to follow CDC guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19.
When people think of Easter, they think of churches being filled to capacity. This year, sanctuaries are empty, but pastors are present inside.
“Heart of Resurrection Sunday is in your heart. Whether you’re in your home, in your car, on this particular day we encourage everyone to be sure that you pull family and friends together and enjoy this day as the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Rev. Eric Dickey of First Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi.
Streaming services live is something Dickey will have to adjust to.
“When we’re preaching, we certainly want the live person in the sanctuary so you can get those Amens, those ‘go head pastor’ type of clichés, so it has really been a challenge,” he said.
Choirs have also been challenged, but some still manage to sing as a group using Zoom.
Dickey describes this pandemic as a test.
Some families along the Coast attended church as they sat inside their cars. Congregations have truly been put to the test and have found alternate ways to practice their faith.
Dickey said whatever we go through we must always find the joy out of it.
