Our Lady of Fatima school creates new kind of Easter hunt

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was a hunt in Biloxi on Easter Sunday, but it wasn't for Easter eggs.
It was a search for Easter inspiration in the form of signs.
While the new concept for Our Lady of Fatima students, parents and teachers wasn’t a replacement for traditional celebrations, it certainly gave people a reason to smile, like Valerie Spires.
The second-grade teacher at Our Lady of Fatima School needed this day.
“I was ready,” she said. “I had just texted another teacher and said, ‘I don’t think anybody’s going to come. I haven’t seen anybody. I haven’t heard any horns honk.'”
But they did. This was a way to give the students a happy and safe way to make Easter special in the middle of a pandemic.
It meant just as much to Spires.
She had her inspirational sign ready, but she took it to the next level.
“That was so exciting for me to just see a few of them riding down the street,” she said. “It’s little things like that mean so much.”
The school sent out blank coloring sheets to students with the theme “Faith, Family and Fatima.”
Everyone was encouraged to color their own versions of the Resurrection and display it prominently at their homes.
Then, families set out in their cars and took snapshots of as many signs as they could find.
Leslie Weeks organized the event.
“We all miss our school friends and teachers,” she said. “Of course, we can’t get together for traditional Easter egg hunts or go to Mass together on Easter Sunday. So, this was a way we could all sort of be together at least in spirit.”
The coloring that provided an example was done by her son, David Weeks, a second-grade student at the school.
He said there was only one thing on his mind.
“About Jesus rising from the dead on Easter,” he said. “So, I wanted to do my best on it.”
Spires has this message for her families and everyone else:
“Remember that we are all loved, and we’re all going to get through this together," she said.
The snapshots will be submitted online, and there may be a prize waiting for the one who found the most signs.
