One confirmed dead in Jones Co. after Easter Sunday storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - At least seven people are dead after a series of strong storms ripped through Mississippi on Easter Sunday.
Paul Sheffield, Executive Director of Jones County Emergency Operations, reported one confirmed death in Jones County.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed three deaths in Jefferson Davis County, two in Lawrence County and one in Walthall County.
Widespread damage was reported in several Pine Belt counties.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a strong tornado tracked through several counties including Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones and Jasper.
Sunday evening, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for areas ravaged by the storms.
“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together. To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property,” Reeves said in a statement.
In the Pine Belt, thousands are without power due to storm damage.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.