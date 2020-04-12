Netflix announces new ‘Tiger King’ episode dropping on Easter Sunday

(WAFB) - Hey, “all you cool cats and kittens,” you’re about to get another dose of “Tiger King.”
Netflix announced it will release an eighth episode of the widely talked about documentary series on Sunday, April 12.
The new installment, titled “The Tiger King and I,” is an after-show episode hosted by comedian Joel McHale.
McHale helped Netflix announce the new after-show via Twitter appropriately dressed in very Joe Exotic-themed attire.
So, basically, we guess it’s like a reunion show, sort of.
That’s right. Move over, housewives, the crew from “Tiger King” gets it’s own after show.
The after show-style episode will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
According to McHale, fans will get to see what has happened in the lives of the cast members since the release of the series.
“It’s eye opening and hopefully funny,” McHale says in the video announcing the new episode.
“Tiger King,” which was released by Netflix on March 20, follows a group of people who own tigers, specifically Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic.”
A Florida sheriff hopes to use its popularity to get new leads in a cold case, regarding the 1997 disappearance which is a key part of the documentary.
You can click the link below to read more. That article does contain spoilers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.