Moss Point schools suspend meal service to students, citing safety concerns

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point School District has temporarily canceled meal deliveries in an effort to help people shelter in place and not be exposed to COVID-19.
“For us to serve the 2,000 meals per day that we have been serving over the last several weeks, it was taking three departments," said Moss Point School District Superintendent Shannon Vincent-Raymond. “Our Child Nutrition Department, our Facility Care Department that sanitizes before and after, as well as our transportation department. They were actually delivering the meals by bus to the normal student’s bus stops.”
With schools closed, Vincent-Raymond wants all employees to be able to shelter in place.
“Those three departments have employees who all live in Moss Point,” she said. "Some of them are older and we just had to take their care and their health into consideration as well as the health of our students.
The decision to suspend meal services will be made on a week to week basis.
“Just for this week, and if we can slow the spread this week, then we are looking at reopening for next week," Vincent-Raymond said.
For the last three weeks, students have been able to receive meals from Moss Point schools.
“The first week, which was only four days, we served 7,000 meals and then the second week and the third week we served 10,000 each week," Vincent-Raymond said. "So in the three weeks that we served, we served 27,000 meals to our students.”
Vincent-Raymond is working with medical professionals to determine when they can start to deliver meals again.
“If they say we are doing a great job of stopping the spread and we can go back to still social distancing and preparing the meals and delivering them with a higher level of safety and care, then we will do that,” she said.
Vincent-Raymond will make a decision on Wednesday as to whether or not food services will be suspended next week as well.
