Moss Point School District suspending food delivery and pick-up due to rising coronavirus cases

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All food services in the Moss Point School District (MPSD) are put on hold until further notice.
According to a press release sent out by the District, the — causing this food suspension— is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases as well as lack of proper safety equipment. They noted that the needed supplies are no longer “readily available to purchase."
The change is set to go in effect on Monday. This decision was not an easy one to come to, the District said, and it “will be re-evaluated weekly for feasibility return of services.”
To read the“Tiger Alert” in its entirety, view the MPSD Facebook post below.
