MEMA: 2 people killed in Lawrence from Easter storms, death toll now at 3

Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel confirms one fatality in Walthall County during major storms on Sunday.
Two people have also died in Lawrence County from today’s severe weather.
30,000 people are currently without power across the state.
Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland said there are many lot of trees down and some homes damaged.
Yazoo County Emergency Management Director, Jack Willingham has confirmed that a tornado touched down just north of Yazoo City.
One vacant structure damaged received damage, several trees have fallen and power lines are down. A response team is out assessing the damage.
EMA director for Jefferson Davis county said it seems to be considerable damage in Bassfield but she couldn’t confirm any roads or specifics yet.
Lawrence County EMA says in the Oak Vale area there are chicken houses destroyed and mobile homes flipped over.
In the Jayess area there are reports of multiple homes damaged or destroyed.
Tornado watches are still in effect in several counties throughout Mississippi.
