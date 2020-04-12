Inmate serving life sentence dies at Delta hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate serving life sentence died Saturday at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Earl Lee Dycus, 66, was housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, though no foul play is suspected.
Dycus received the life sentence for capitol murder on August 10, 1983, in Hinds County. He also was serving a 10-year sentence for rape. He was sentenced on November 11, 1975, for that crime in Yazoo County.
