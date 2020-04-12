Inmate serving life sentence dies at Delta hospital

Earl Lee Dycus died at a Delta hospital Saturday. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections)
By China Lee | April 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:14 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate serving life sentence died Saturday at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Earl Lee Dycus, 66, was housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, though no foul play is suspected.

Dycus received the life sentence for capitol murder on August 10, 1983, in Hinds County. He also was serving a 10-year sentence for rape. He was sentenced on November 11, 1975, for that crime in Yazoo County.

