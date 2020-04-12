Early morning fire leaves couple to mourn loss of 6 dogs on Easter Sunday; 2 of their dogs survived

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, Easter morning tends to entail Easter egg hunts, an early Sunday service, and a family meal. However, one family experienced quite the opposite.
Early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., a husband and wife awoke to smoke and flames in their mobile home, according to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. Realizing the danger, the couple exited their home, assisting two of their eight dogs out safely. However, they were not able to rescue the six other dogs trapped in the fiery trailer.
Sullivan said “seven units and thirteen firefighters from Harrison County Fire Rescue, D’Iberville Fire and the CRTC (Airport) responded to the fire call,” and noted, “the trailer was fully involved in flames when the first fire units arrived.”
One person was treated by AMR and fire paramedics on the scene.
According to Sullivan, the fire seems to have been caused by an electrical short; however, an investigation is still underway.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.