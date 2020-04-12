Coast churches find alternate ways to celebrate Easter Sunday

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has forced pastors across the country to get creative with how they reach their congregations, and this Easter Sunday was no different.
Empowerment Ministries Christian Center pastor Greg Magee never thought he’d be preaching to empty seats on an Easter Sunday.
This Easter, his congregation joined him virtually via Facebook Live.
“I will never take for granted another Sunday morning again, but like most pastors around the world, we’re doing what we can to make it special in spite of the present situation right now,” Magee said.
Bayou Talla church member Casey Arnold and her family attended their church’s services online.
It’s a different experience, and one they’re still getting used to, but she said she’s grateful for the virtual services, especially on Easter.
“I hope that we can see the good in this and not just the isolation at home and not being able to be with our brothers and sisters," Arnold said.
Over at Faith Baptist Church, pastor Dan Carr preached not to an empty church, but to a full parking lot.
The church not only live streams its services but also hosts a parking lot service. Members put their cars in park and listened to the sermon on the radio. It’s not a typical Easter Sunday service, but a safe alternative.
“You couldn’t do your choir, you couldn’t have a lot of specials, your music was not quite the same, yes, it is different. You’re outside, it’s a different feel, but the message is the same: He has risen. So that hasn’t changed,” Carr said.
Other religious leaders echoed his words, reminding people that despite the changes, there’s still reason for celebration this Easter.
“Just to remember the reason that we celebrate today, and that’s because of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, and just to know that even in the midst of a pandemic, it’s going to work together for our good," said Irene Magee, the first lady of Empowerment Ministries Christian Center.
Churches said they plan to continue live-streaming their services until it’s safe to return to in-person services.
