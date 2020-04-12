2,781 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi, including 390 on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) -On Sunday, April 12, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 390.
Statewide, 139 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported Sunday.
MSDH reports a total of 390 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 8 cases from Saturday’s report.
In all, 96 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 12, 2020, according to MSDH. 22 South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 2,781 cases, Jackson County has 140 cases, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 247 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 171 cases.
Most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 828 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
To date, 69 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 55% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 36% of the patients are white.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
As of April 11, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Out of 8,902 tests conducted by MSDH Public Health Laboratory, 964 individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
