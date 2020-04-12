Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

It’s going to be a warm, humid, and windy Easter Sunday. Ahead of a strong storm system, winds will pick up out of the south around 20-30 MPH. Gusts near 40 MPH will be possible. Highs today will be in the low 80s. A Coastal Flood Advisory will also be in effect. Tides may run one to three feet higher than normal.
As this storm system and cold front gets closer to us, we’ll see some showers and storms pop-up. Our best window of seeing any strong to severe storms forming will be between 4 PM until midnight. Severe weather is not a guarantee today, but if these storms develop, the main threat will be wind gusts near 60 MPH. Tornadoes and hail are also possible.
After the front passes, we’ll be much more quiet by Monday morning. Most areas will see rainfall amounts up to half and inch. Monday will be drier, but warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.
