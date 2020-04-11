Restaurants stirring up tasty Easter dinners to help customers and business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Chimneys is stirring up some tasty Easter meals to go and beefing up a little business at the same time.
“Easter is usually one of our best days of the year,” said The Chimneys’ executive chef Chris Garrett. “So we wanted to do what we could. It’s not going to be the same as what we normally do, but we put together a menu with some of our traditional items that we have and Easter traditional items.”
While the pandemic has put the brakes on the traditional dine-out family time, restaurants are doing their best to make it a happy celebration with a no-fuss meal.
Business may be slower, but it’s better than what could have happened, and Garrett had feared the alternative, along with everyone else.
“There was a thought. It was a worry that, ‘What if we had to close down completely?’ So, at least we’re hanging in there for right now," he said.
Normally, Garrett would be working late hours on Easter. So, there is at least one upside.
“Not a whole lot else to go do, but at least I’ll be home early,” he said.
Owner Sophie Nord is adding her own Easter bags to carry condiments with the meals. Names are on the front, and the back is signed by the staff.
“We just want people to know how appreciative we are, you know, for continuing to support us,” she said. “That’s really the reason we’re open. It’s because they keep supporting us. Otherwise, we would close our doors and we wouldn’t have jobs.”
The pre-ordered meals, complete with their personalized Easter bags, are being packed and delivered curbside to appreciative families looking forward to a scaled-down celebration.
“Life, these days, is just a little bit different,” said customer Camille Smith. “And this is obviously not the norm, not the way we’d like to celebrate Easter, but we’re excited and happy to be able to have The Chimneys be a part of our Easter.”
The Chimneys stopped taking Easter dinner orders last Thursday, but the restaurant will continue to offer its regular curbside service.
For more information check out The Chimneys Facebook page.
