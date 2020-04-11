Nice today. Strong storms possible on Easter.

A warm front may bring a few showers late tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday afternoon will be warm, humid, and breezy. Highs will be near 80, and winds from the south will be around 20-30 MPH. This is ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. Wind gusts over 60 MPH will be the main concern if these storms form. There is a low risk for tornadoes. Showers and storms will exit by Monday morning.