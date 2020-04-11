LIST: Easter Sunday services you and your family can virtually attend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Easter will not bring communities together like it once had— at least in the literal sense of things. Rather this year, friends and family hoping to attend an Easter service will most likely have to do so in the comfort of their own home.
Last Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves stressed the importance of social distancing and avoiding groups of more than 10 people, which includes religious services. He is a man of faith himself, but he believes COVID-19 is a good enough reason to urge churches to move their in-person services to online services.
If you want to attend a service this Easter, we made up a list of the various services happening around the Gulf Coast that you can enjoy at home. The schedule is as follows:
6:00 a.m.
6:15 a.m.
6:30 a.m.
7:00 a.m.
8:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
10 a.m.
10:15 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m.
- Leggett Memorial United Methodist Church of Biloxi
- “Porch Preachin'” hosted by Heaven Bound Church of Gulfport
- First Presbyterian Church of Gulfport
- Campground Baptist Church of Gulfport
- Handsboro United Methodist Church of Gulfport
- Temple Baptist Church of Gulfport
- Campground Baptist Church of Gulfport
- Emmanuel Baptist Church of Bay Saint Louis
2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.