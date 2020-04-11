Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA-2020 WILDFIRE SEASON
Higher wildfire activity expected in areas with grass growth
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say conditions this year point toward a potential for high wildfire activity in central Arizona and southward into desert areas where moist conditions during winter and early spring promoted growth of grasses. The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management says that outlook is based on conditions very similar to those of 2019 when over 1,800 wildland fires burned nearly 625 square miles. The department says winter rain and snow increased grass growth, putting communities in rural northwestern Maricopa County at a higher risk for wildland fires. The department plans to conduct patrols and stage crews in higher risk areas to enable fast initial responses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona's big cities limit use of parks over Easter weekend
Arizona’s two most populous cities are imposing restrictions on use of their parks over the Easter weekend as they try to encourage social distancing to combat spread of the coronavirus. Officials say the Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend are traditionally very busy days for city parks as families gather to celebrate. Phoenix parks remain open for walking but facilities such as restrooms and parking lots will be closed over the weekend and picnicking and grilling will be prohibited. Tucson parks also will remain open but police and park personnel will patrol to ensure compliance with closures of ramadas, playground equipment and other amenities.
AP-US-BORDER-AGENT-SEXUAL-ABUSE
US border agent arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who police say barricaded himself in a church for four hours, is facing charges on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children over several years. The Arizona Republic reports police in Sierra Vista said Friday that Dana Thornhill had been arrested the previous night following an armed standoff at a church in nearby Huachuca City. Sierra Vista police said officers had been surveilling Thornhill for some time and suspected that he was involved in the “continuous” abuse of multiple children in Sierra Vista. Thornhill faces two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and two charges of sexual assault. It was not known if he had an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona getting 100 ventilators from feds, more needed
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state will receive 100 ventilators from the federal stockpile, a number that’s a fraction of the 5,000 first approved and far below the 500 Arizona’s top health official said is needed quickly. Ducey praised President Donald Trump Friday for his “urgent action and real leadership” in sending the machines. They force oxygen into the lungs of patients critically ill with COVID-19. More than 3,100 coronavirus cases resulting in 97 deaths were reported statewide as of Friday.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
McSally, Kelly offer divergent takes on coronavirus response
PHOENIX (AP) — The campaign for one of the nation’s top Senate races in something of a holding pattern as Arizona responds to the coronavirus outbreak. Differences are emerging in the approaches of Republican Sen. Martha McSally and her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly. McSally has pinned the blame for the outbreak on China and the World Health Organization, while talking up the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package that propped up struggling businesses and sent checks to most taxpayers. Kelly has pushed the federal government to more aggressively force U.S. companies to build medical supplies under a Korean War-era law called the Defense Production Act.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCIAL DISTANCE POWWOW
Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest powwows in the country have been canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow. They're sharing videos of colorful displays of culture and tradition that are at their essence meant to uplift people during difficult times. The posts have become a nearly daily dose of medicine, songs, dances, well wishes, humor and happy birthdays. The site also hosts a live powwow on the weekend where an emcee patches in drum groups, singers and dancers from across the country.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NAVAJO-NATION
Top Navajo leaders quarantine as tribe prepares for curfew
Two leaders of the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. are in self-quarantine as the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the Navajo Nation. The tribe has recorded nearly 600 cases of the new coronavirus and 22 deaths among Navajos who live on the reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Navajo President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer quarantined themselves as a precaution after being in close proximity with a first responder who later tested positive. The tribe is imposing a weekend-long curfew that begins Friday evening. Violations could result in a fine up to $1,000 or jail time.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
Virus infections surpass 1,000 in New Mexico, deaths climb
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,000 across New Mexico as the pandemic claimed two more lives and tightened its grip over the Navajo Nation in the northwest of the state. New infections Friday brought the statewide tally to 1,091 cases, with 19 related deaths. The National Rifle Association has sued New Mexico for leaving gun shops and shooting ranges off its list of businesses that can remain open during the coronavirus public health emergency. The lawsuit says the right to bear arms must be protected.