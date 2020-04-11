Gulfport florist keeps rosy outlook after losing ‘good chunk’ of business amid pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused major headaches for business owners, and florists are no exception.
As more events and gatherings are canceled, they’re seeing fewer orders. It’s why business isn’t blooming like it once was at Cardinal Flowers in Gulfport.
There are still arrangements to be made, and the orders are still coming in, but it’s still at a much slower pace than owner William Brewer is used to.
“Not where we want to be, and not where we are this time of the year, but we’re getting by. We’re thankful for it. It’s been real good, not the best, but we’re here,” Brewer said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brewer has had to make a few changes to keep his doors open. He's offering curbside pickup and contactless delivery.
“We normally like to make sure we greet the customer, so we’re having to put the stuff at their front door when we make deliveries and then make a call to let them know it’s there,” Brewer said.
That’s helped some, but Brewer said business is still down.
“We’re probably down about 40%, which is a good chunk for your business that operates, for a fresh business, because we operate with mainly fresh product," he said.
Even orders for Easter arrangements are slim compared to years past.
He’s hoping things will pick up for Mother’s Day, though preparing for it will be a challenge.
“What do you order? I don’t know what the business is going to be like, preparing for that. I can’t base it off of last year’s sales, so we’re trying to do the best we can, and we’re going to continue to do that until we just run out,” he said.
Through it all, Brewer is keeping a rosy outlook on the situation and focusing on what he can learn from all of this.
“How much of this pickup stuff or our curbside are we going to do? I look for it to be pretty good afterward because it’s getting customers in a new way of doing business. If you think about it that way, it could be a good thing, it could be a blessing in disguise, you never know,” he said.
Brewer also said getting flowers in isn’t as easy as it was before. They used to receive two trucks full of flowers from suppliers, and now it’s just one.
He said some arrangements have to be adjusted to be made with what’s on hand.
