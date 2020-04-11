Church sewing ministry makes hundreds face masks to give away

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Helping hands across the Coast continue to make face masks for those in need.
The sewing ministries at Center Pointe Church have made 650 face masks and counting. Marcia McCall, head of the Dorcas Sewing Ministry, said her team of seamstresses use their talents to help those in need.
“It’s really like being Jesus’ hands and feet," she said.
The group regularly makes clothes for funeral gowns for deceased babies at hospitals and motivational patches for law enforcement. Now she’s stepping up to give her community some extra protection against COVID-19, using fabric, elastic, and a little bit of elbow grease.
“Those of us that sew together from Center Pointe Church, we just become closer of course," she said.
Most of the supplies were pre-stocked at the church from past projects. The women help each other when they run low.
“We’ll be in a parking lot and park our six feet away," McCall said. “We’ll have to meet from time to time to pass elastic to each other or something, call to each other, toss it in."
McCall said elastic and material for filters are hard to come by nowadays. The seamstresses have been making masks for more than three weeks
“Some days I’ll come in here and think, ‘I don’t want to make no face masks today.’ Then I’ll think, ‘Oh what about those nurses in the hospital?’” she said.
She said it’s a privilege to be retired and working on her craft from the safety of her home. It’s her way of helping healthcare workers and keeping people out of the hospital by giving them something to cover up with.
“This sewing has been the way that I’ve been able to give back, give to the Lord and bless people," McCall said.
The sewing ministries at Center Pointe Church hope to have a sewing camp for children later this year.
