Century plant about to bloom outside Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi family is anxiously waiting for an Agave americana, also known as a century plant, to bloom outside their home.
The large and rare plant has been planted outside the Fayard’s Biloxi home for around 15 years. In just two weeks, the flower stock has grown to a height of more than 11 feet. It is expected to reach 25 or 30 feet before it fully blooms and produces yellow blossoms.
“Just watching this big thing bloom and grow over the years, it’s been really amazing, but I’m a plant lover, so to me, it probably means a lot more, but I hope someone out there, or many people out there, get a lot of joy out of seeing this bad boy right here,” said Suzanne Fayard.
The century plant gets its name because it takes so long to flower, though only about 20 to 30 years, not a hundred as its name suggests.
After it blooms, that’s, unfortunately, the end for the unique plant.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.