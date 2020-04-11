Celebrating Easter in a unique way during shelter in place

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Celebrating holidays is getting pretty difficult during a time like this with shelter in place orders.
Churches and families have come up with alternate ways to celebrate Easter despite COVID-19.
Coast Community Church created a virtual Easter Egg hunt via Facebook Live to give the youth an opportunity to participate in Easter traditions no matter the circumstances.
“We wanted to do something to give them something fun to do that brought in a little bit of the tradition but that still kept everybody following the guidelines they were supposed to,” said Maria Dacus.
Members of the church sent in photos and videos to have complied with the virtual hunt. Dacus said the virtual hunt allowed the children to engage with one another in the same activity, but online.
Goodyear Baptist Church in Picayune also hosted a hunt, but throughout the city, making it a true scavenger hunt. Families were able to download a map provided on the church’s Facebook page. The map helped navigate the eggs, and in the eggs were bible verses representing the meaning of Easter.
“We wanted to bring an opportunity of fun and joy to get our minds-off all the things that we’ve been thinking about and just really been weighing us down, to hopefully elevate our spirit," said pastor Jeremy William.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.