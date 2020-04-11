2,642 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi, including 382 on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) -On Saturday, April 11, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 382.
Statewide, 173 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported Saturday.
MSDH reports a total of 382 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 22 cases from Friday’s report.
In all, 93 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 11, 2020, according to MSDH. 22 South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
Of the over 2,642 cases, Jackson County has 139 cases, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 234 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 163 cases.
Most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 778 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
To date, 66 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 67% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33% of the patients are white.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
As of April 10, the state reports that 30% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
