’Keeping It Tasty’ food truck serving neighborhoods during COVID-19 pandemic

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Keisha Smith is the owner of the Keeping It Tasty food truck and usually does business in a few constant locations. With restrictions surrounding the current pandemic, she’s decided to take her business curbside into neighborhoods.
“Neighborhoods, I love it," Smith said. "It gives the neighbors a chance to come out and try my food. Also, practice social distance.”
In terms of keeping that social distance, Smith and her team are finding a way to give people the option to get their food without having to wait alongside others.
“I’m allowing them to call in ahead of time," she said. "Right now, we have a ton of people that have called in already and placed their time that they will come up to the truck. We will have their food prepared for them.”
Especially in a time where putting food on a table is difficult for everyone, Keeping It Tasty takes great pride in serving its customers.
“I’ve been doing this since 14. I’ve been cooking since 14," Smith said. "I love to feed people. To get out and do this and be able to do this, this is an honor for me. Being able to get out and feed the people is something that I’ve always wanted to do.”
For families with people of all ages, Smith’s passion is capable of satisfying everyone.
“My food is also kid-friendly," she said. "I love it when a kid is able to stay at home and get some quality food right in front of their doorstep. This is something that we love to do, I could do this all day.”
You can keep up with Smith and her food truck on Keeping It Tasty’s Facebook page.
