IHL authorizes pro-rated refunds for spring housing, parking and meal plan fees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - College students at Mississippi’s public universities might see some extra funds coming to their accounts from the spring semester.
The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees decided Friday to allow universities to offer pro-rated refunds of room, board and parking fees for the remainder of the semester.
The refund amount will be determined by when the university closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will first be applied to any outstanding balances before a refund is issued.
A student will not be issued a refund for portions of housing, meals or parking that were paid by institutional scholarship programs.
Specifics of the refund process and stipulations differ between universities, so students should contact their individual institutions for further questions.
Below are links to the individual responses by Mississippi universities at the time of this report.
