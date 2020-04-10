Dry dock breaks free in storm, crashes into Pascagoula bait shop

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A dry dock being held at a Pascagoula shipyard broke free overnight Thursday, crashing into a bait shop.
The dry dock was being stored at Signet Shipbuilding & Repair, which is just south of the Highway 90 bridge. After a storm moved through the area, the dry dock came loose.
It drifted down river and crashed into the Bait Box, a small bait shop and marina located on Front Street.
No injuries were reported and the bait shop owner said everything was being handled.
The drydock belongs to Modern American Recycling Services. According to the company’s website, the 22,000-ton steel Panamax floating dry dock is 692 feet long.
Signet is a full service vessel shipyard providing new construction, repair, maintenance and refurbishment for steel and aluminum marine vessels. The company maintains a supply warehouse along with carpentry, maintenance, electrical, fabrication and machine shops. The shipyard can dry dock nine vessels at any given time.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.