COVID-19 testing site in north Gulfport community attracts hundreds

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The line of cars stretched all the way down Kentucky Avenue.
On Friday, the Isiah Fredricks Community Center in Gulfport becoming a testing and screening site for COVID-19.
The response was an inspiring sight for medical and community leaders who are responding to the alarming rate at which African Americans have been affected by the virus.
“I never expected a call out like this and would be this successful,” said Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines. “I’ve seen a lot of people that is so excited that Memorial Hospital came out to do this inside of the community."
Part of the reason for the excitement is that there were no out-of-pocket expenses at this site. Those without insurance were accommodated.
“The more testing, the better,” said Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones. “And that’s why we wanted to be out here today to encourage everyone to come out, get screened, get tested if needed, and we can expand this to all communities.”
There are seven Memorial Physician Clinics have been set up for regular testing, and the portable unit may be destined for more community outreach.
“This is one of those things that we kind of put together real quickly, and it was a rapid deal,” said Eddie Maddox, Memorial Physician Clinic practice manager. “But moving forward, since we are seeing the response from the public, the community here, we definitely see that there’s a need out there beyond this site.”
Officials saying that the disproportionate rate at which COVID-19 is affecting African Americans is primarily because of pre-existing conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
That’s why officials said people in this community desperately need this process.
“They don’t know if that's their diabetes acting up or their heart condition or their asthma,” Holmes-Hines said. “So, they have to be tested.”
At the same time, there is faith.
“We’re all going to continue to pray, and hope for the best,” added Gulfport Councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey. “And I think we’re going to make it because we always pull through if we work together, just like Katrina.”
As of Friday, April 10, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of 360 cases in South Mississippi.
