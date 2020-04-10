Cooler today. Then, tornadoes by Easter’s end?

Today brings a cooler pattern finally with highs in the 70s instead of the 80s. A few showers possible this morning then partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Breezy northeast winds are expected get up to 15 mph sustained, with higher gusts. An active pattern arrives this weekend as a storm system impacts the area. Exact timing is uncertain, but right now some models are suggesting the worst weather may not arrive until Sunday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during that timeframe. And a severe outbreak including strong & long-tracked tornadoes will likely occur somewhere in Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama on Easter Sunday & Easter Sunday night including perhaps in the WLOX area. Right now, the worst threat area is just to our north. Our risk level is Level Three but we are very close to a Level Four; so we have a medium to medium-high probability of tornadoes and 60mph+ gusts. Rain totals up to 1.5″ are possible by Sunday’s end in the WLOX area. As this system pulls away from our region, we can expect a somewhat cooler and drier pattern next week. This is a developing forecast and may change as new information becomes available. So, stay tuned for the latest updates!