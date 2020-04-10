CMR approves commercial fishing license deadline extension

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An extended deadline is in place for commercial fishermen to apply for their licenses. That unanimous ruling was made Friday by the Commission on Marine Resources as they try to ease some anxiety shared by those who make a living on the water. The extension pushes the commercial license application deadline from April 30 to May 31.
“Two things have happened. Obviously, with the governor putting in the stay-at-home order shelter in place, we haven’t been able to open up a licensing area at the office. A lot of people would have bring a lot of paperwork with them,” said Joe Spraggins, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources executive director.
Spraggins said another reason is with those stimulus checks coming in, commercial fishermen could possibly use some of that to pay for the license.
“I think this is a great opportunity to show some compassion and to give these fellas some time to mail these things in and his staff time to get it processed and mailed back out,” said Steve Bosarge, CMR commissioner and commercial fisherman. “With all the closures throughout the whole U.S., you can imagine it’s pretty much closed down our fishery for the time being.”
Commercial fishing licenses in Mississippi can run anywhere from as low as $10 to as much as $500.
CLICK HERE for a breakdown of the license requirements and prices.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.