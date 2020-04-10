Allen Toyota reopens on limited basis after closing for COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast car dealership is back in business. Allen Toyota is welcoming customers once again after closing for several weeks due to COVID-19.
“It’s a blessing for them to open up. I know I’m glad," said customer Vernon Jackson.
The service bays at Allen Toyota are open at just the right time for Vernon Jackson. His car’s check engine light came on Thursday.
“I called here, and they said it would be 7 o’clock in the morning, so I left my house at 6:30 and I got here at 7 o’clock,” he said.
He thought he’d be first in line, but several others had the same idea, anxious for the dealership to reopen after it closed on March 22.
“The mission was to reopen under new circumstances with about 20% of our staff to open today, and we’ve been open for an hour and a half and we’ve received about 15 to 20 customers in our service drive,” said owner Jonathan Allen.
Allen said they didn’t make the decision to reopen lightly, even pushing back the date from April 3 to Friday, April 10. They also made several changes, like closing the customer lounge.
Allen also said he’s only bringing in a portion of his staff at a time to make it easier for them to social distance. They’re also wearing masks and gloves when necessary.
Employees are glad to return.
“This whole thing has uprooted a lot of people’s lives, and we’re just glad to be here and help the people of the Coast,” said service manager David Potter.
“We did not lay anybody off; we didn’t cut anybody, and our whole mission is to keep everybody employed, so as we come back it’s basically on an as-needed basis," Allen said.
Allen said reopening brings some sense of normalcy. He hopes things will only improve.
“We’ll get through this, and it’ll be just as good if not better on the other side. So looking forward to putting this all behind us and moving on," Allen said.
Allen Toyota’s sales and service departments are open by appointment only.
