Threatening notice adds to Gulfport barbershop owner’s anxiety over shutdown

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ace of Fades Barber Shop on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport is usually filled with the sound of electric razors buzzing, but for five weeks, it’s been silent, empty and closed down.
“That was a terrible decision to have to make," said Ace of Fades Barber Shop owner John Graham. “My family’s safety has to come first. Obviously, if I’m not around to make money, they can’t make it.”
Like many other small business owners, John Graham has been filled with worry over being shut down by coronavirus.
“It’s been terrible. I have people blowing my phone up constantly wanting haircuts and I can’t do it,” Graham said. “Every day I’m another dollar behind.”
Then came a stern warning of late payment and possible eviction from the rental management company concerning his business.
“I was very upset, mainly because I contacted them ahead of time, trying to make arrangements and figure out how to go about this,” Graham said. “I started calling friends that could help me move out.”
To add to the anxiety, the executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves protects those who rent residential properties from eviction, but it doesn’t do anything to protect small business owners from eviction.
However, there is some good news.
A rental agency spokesperson said the warning was a standard notice sent to anyone who is late with payments, and it doesn’t mean eviction is imminent.
The big reason for the eviction reprieve is because justice court dates in which evictions are decided have been delayed for two months. In a written statement, the spokesperson responded in part:
“There is currently no way to remove a tenant from a property in the event that they do not pay rent. ... No tenant is being locked out or physically removed from any property any time soon. If you have a problem, talk to your landlord and let them know.”
Graham said he this helps ease some of his fear.
“They’re following through with the legalities that they have to do and I understand that,” he said. “I was upset about how it was handled and the lack of communication, but we’re all suffering in this.”
Graham said he hopes the extra time will give his unemployment claims and Small Business Association loan paperwork time to go through, but he plans to pay all his bills and stay right where he is.
