Seabee base requiring face masks, health screening to shop at commissary and exchange

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Naval Construction Battalion Center will be implementing changes in the interest of public safety.
In areas where social distancing cannot be practiced, everyone on the base will need to wear masks. Capt. Bill Whitmire cited the example of people visiting the Child Development Center. During pick up and drop off, all caregivers will need to wear masks.
However, at gate checkpoints, people might be asked to lower their masks to verify their identity.
Shoppers at the commissary and Navy Exchange will be required to wear masks and answer a screening questionnaire before entering. At this time, the base does not have the resources to provide masks for everyone, as the focus is on providing such protection for first responders and other frontline workers.
All commissary visitors will also need to show ID before entering.
Commissary manager Walt Taylor announced early shopping hours for the elderly and other high-risk individuals on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Regular shopping hours remain at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Taylor also mentioned that employees are working to provide a safe and clean environment for shoppers by regularly sanitizing shopping carts and surfaces as well as wearing masks and gloves.
At the Navy Exchange, associates are also wearing masks and gloves and using downtime to clean high-traffic surfaces such as shopping carts and door handles. There is also signage present throughout the store to remind shoppers to maintain six feet of distance from other patrons.
At this time, the Navy Exchange has not announced special shopping hours for senior and high-risk individuals, citing low traffic numbers and inconsistent delivery times.
Whitmire noted that the screening questionnaire for entering the commissary and Navy Exchange will be modified for first responders and healthcare workers. They will not be denied entrance for answering “yes” if they have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days; only if they answer “yes” to any of the other questions that would result in a patron being denied entry.
