Seabee base requiring face masks, health screening to shop at commissary and exchange

Part 1: This video discusses face mask requirements for NCBC Commissary staff and patrons, social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting practices by the Commissary staff. UPDATE: The screening questionnaire for entering the Commissary will be modified for first responders and healthcare workers. They will not be denied entrance for answering "yes" if they have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days; only if they answer "yes" to any of the other questions that would result in a patron being denied entry.