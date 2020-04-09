Ocean Springs optometrist granted loan to pay employees during COVID-19 pandemic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Coast small businesses are barely hanging on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the CARES Act, loans are being offered to businesses to help them stay afloat.
At Eyedok in Ocean Springs, things are unusually quiet.
The waiting room is empty, most of the eyeglass frames are boxed up and locked away, and the office's 11 employees are at home.
“We have three doctors, and we have opticians, three technicians, a billing clerk, a receptionist. It’s like a beehive on a regular basis, so it’s kind of odd to see that no one is here," said owner Dr. Patricia O’Kelley.
O’Kelley had to make some tough decisions to close the clinic’s doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s only open for emergencies.
However, now there is a sign of hope.
She's been approved for a small business loan through the federal government's paycheck protection program.
“I worked very closely with my two accountants, and three people at Hancock Bank, we crunched for six days, and finally we found out that we have an SBA loan number, and so that means that we could be funded in as quick as a couple of days,” she said.
The loan means she can bring her employees back on board.
“Not necessarily to see patients, or function on a regular basis like we do, but to pay them, so they don’t have to worry about where their next paycheck is coming from, worry about paying their utilities, their rent, the basics,” she said.
Dr. O’Kelley said if she gets the amount she applied for, she’ll be able to pay her employees for the next 10 weeks, along with other business expenses.
She said she hopes her story encourages other small business owners.
“Don’t give up. The money’s there. You got to go for it," she said.
Loans granted under the paycheck protection program will be forgiven if certain requirements are met. For one, businesses must keep workers on their payrolls for an eight week period after the loan is granted.
