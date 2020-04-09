Muggy and very warm. Cool front arrives tonight.

Muggy and very warm today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cool front arrives tonight, allowing for somewhat cooler conditions starting Friday. There will be some rain chances with this front tonight into Friday. A wetter pattern arrives this weekend as a storm system impacts the area. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Saturday night and continuing into much of Easter Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Our pattern turns somewhat cooler and drier next week.