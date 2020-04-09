Many South Mississippi residents support school remaining closed through end of year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents, educators, and students will soon have an answer on whether or not schools will be back open this school year or remain closed.
Governor Tate Reeves is now contemplating the appropriate decision in regards to when kids should return to school. A decision is expected by April 14.
Several states have closed school through the end of the academic year already, including Alabama, California and Virginia. Now, Gov. Tate Reeves is mulling the possibility of closing schools in the Magnolia States, as well.
It’s an idea which many people in South Mississippi support.
“If he think it’s best for the children, then he has to put the people first and he has to put everyone’s health first, too, and make everyone safe," said student Jimmy Hall lll.
Hall’s mother agrees and thinks the governor is doing the right thing. “The time is right. The timing is right,” said Rosa Hall.
Many students are devastated that they’re missing opportunities to make cherished memories at events like prom or graduation, but they’re making the most of online school.
“I can’t go to prom, walk with my friends and all that. I just want my senior year to be the best still. At home," said student Alisha Ward.
The Morris family has a few students at home right now. Each feel a little different about the possibility of returning.
“My youngest one is kind of happy about it but my older one is in high school and he has had an issue that we have overcome - a diagnosis of cancer and this would be his first prom and he is missing that," said Jamie Morris. “So those are hard moments.”
Still, Morris would rather the governor err on the side of caution.
“You know, if they did go back, there would only be about three weeks left of school,” she said. "So I just kind of feel like it would be better for them to just complete the school year and then start over with a new year.”
As it stands, Mississippi schools will remain closed until April 17. Gov. Reeves has said he will make a decision by Tuesday on whether or not school closures will be extended.
