Jackson County NAACP speaking out about how COVID-19 is affecting the black community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is far outpacing the six coastal counties in cases of coronavirus. The main hot spot in the county where there are over 100 cases is Moss Point. NAACP Jackson County President Curley Clark and top officials with the Singing River Health System spoke out on Thursday about the disproportionate number of African-Americans infected by the coronavirus.
“We’re seeing it more prevalently in the black community," said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond. “They’re our working community,” Bond said of the African-American community in Jackson County. “They’re the people that are working at the restaurants and the casinos concentrated in an area. We’re a loving community. We like to get together and that’s just what we do. It’s who we are."
Clark, understanding how important this message is right now, took his words directly to the community most impacted.
“You have a number of black people who would congregate on a daily basis and sit around under the trees," Clark said. “I want people who look like me, black people, to understand the seriousness of it. So, we have to be particularly careful to make sure that we try to contain it and not add to the spreading of it. We’re gonna have to make sure that we stay inside, self-quarantine. Then, if we have to go outside, wear a mask."
So, Clark took those matters into his own hands, confident that the only way to make a difference and potentially save lives was to talk to the community directly. However, to slow the spread of the virus, the message of safety isn’t strictly for one group.
“What we’re seeing in our community, like Moss Point, it’s a loving, family community. We’ve seen three or four siblings all have it at one time. We’ve seen one large church group pass it five or six places. So, you have to assume that your intimate, close friends in contact have the disease," said Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth.
Clark and officials with the health system said this message is even more important right now as Easter is this weekend. That is a holiday when families and friends are more inclined to gather together when, Clack said, they should be staying at home.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.