Gulfport clinic offers new COVID-19 test with quicker results

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a scramble to make COVID-19 testing more widely available.
Rapid antigen testing is the next generation that can make that available, and it has reached one clinic in Gulfport.
Primary Care Plus, an industrial and occupational medical provider, has acquired the test that is primarily being deployed to hotspots first.
“This test is rapidly screening for antigens, which is the infectious agent, and also antibodies, your body’s immunity to the disease,” said Alvin Walsh III, a family nurse practitioner at the clinic.
There are several differences between these tests and the nasal swab tests being offered.
It provides results in minutes instead of days, and you don't need to be showing symptoms to get the test.
“The test, I feel, this is a backup method to test all the patients that want to be tested that don’t fit the symptoms,” Walsh said. “And I think we will catch some patients that are asymptomatic, but possibly actively infected with it.
“So if you’ve actively been infected with it, you’ll know with this test. If you have been infected in the past, but you are no longer actively, you will see that you have been infected in the past with this test,” he said.
The rapid antigen test is not relied on as the sole diagnosis tool. It is used in conjunction with a clinical evaluation of symptoms and history of exposure.
If you are positive on the rapid test, Walsh said they recommend following with a nasal swab test.
Like the swab test, the timing of the test relative to your exposure to coronavirus is critical.
“The antigen will show up most quickly, takes about three to seven days as recommended of when we should screen you in that time frame,” Walsh said. “Antibodies would show up about three, four weeks after you have contracted the disease and your body has overcome it.”
The widespread use of the tests has several implications in the battle against coronavirus.
“At some point in time, we would like to test everybody,” said clinic physician Dr. Jay Sheth. “That is the way we would be able to identify people who has already has had the disease, and who are potentially carriers and spreading the disease. That will make a big difference in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, as well as finding people who will be the serum donor or plasma donor for the antibodies, which is the mainstay of the treatment.”
The test has been approved by the FDA; however, it is not currently covered by insurance. The cost for the test is $50.
