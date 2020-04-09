Extra precautions taken as data points to more cases of COVID-19 in the African-American population

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With warnings from state and federal health officials being issued, African-Americans on the Coast are taking more precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Although African-Americans make up roughly 38% of Mississippians, more than half the cases of coronavirus in the state are African-American individuals and more than half of the deaths are African-Americans as well.
Specifically, as of Wednesday, 72% of deaths in Mississippi related to the coronavirus are African-Americans and 56% of infected are African-Americans.
“They have the underlying conditions that seem to make coronavirus worse. In addition, often their access to good healthcare is not as good as the general population,” said White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In response to this week’s information regarding the higher risk, the Moss Point/Jackson County NAACP issued a COVID-19 “High Alert” to the black community on Wednesday.
“We want to stress the importance of social distancing, staying at home with limited visitors, maintain a 6 ft. distance from others, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask away from home,” said NAACP President Curley Clark in the alert.
“Underlying conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure are common in the black community. Unfortunately, it appears that residents are failing to demonstrate social distancing and, as a result, a disproportionate number of black residents will die if this disease is not contained," stated Clark.
For South Mississippi resident Joseph Lawrence, it’s an eye-opener that is causing him and his family to take even more precautions than they were.
“Keeping my social distance. All that. You have to because this is scary, you know," said Lawrence. "So, yeah I’m doing everything they’re telling me to do.”
Lawrence is a truck driver and is being extra careful while out on the road.
“I try to stop as less as possible. I go to the truck stop; I don’t go in," he said. “I just stop when the fuel is out, get my fuel, and keep on.”
Joseph’s brother, Bobby Lawrence, is also doing his best to stay home.
“I’ve been staying in," said Bobby Lawrence. "Mostly going to the grocery store, coming right back out, and going back to the house.”
Shonte Woodland was also taking precautions while out grocery shopping for necessities.
“It’s scary. It really is but at the same time people have to live. You just have to try to stay extra cautious," said Woodland. "When you’re going into the grocery store, make sure you’re staying away from people the best you can. Get what you got to get, pay, and go on about your way.”
Woodland wears a face mask when shopping but takes extra steps to keep her and her family healthy.
“All I can say is you have to try and be safe the best way you can. Practice social distancing. Keep your six feet apart, make sure you’re washing your hands. Even after you wash them, still use Germ-X," said Woodland. "If you’re going home to your kids, make sure you’re taking everything off when you hit the door so that you can go ahead and wash it and make sure that they’re safe.”
As of Wednesday, there were 111 cases of the virus in Jackson County, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state.
A drive-through testing site was set up in Moss Point this week. Moss Point, which has a predominately black population, has the majority of the positive cases found in Jackson County. A total of 59 people were tested Monday.
Another testing site is being set up in Gulfport by Memorial Hospital. Screening and testing will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, located at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Gulfport.
