2,260 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Mississippi, including 338 on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 250 new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday by state health officials.
On Thursday, April 9, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 257 new cases and nine new deaths were reported Thursday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 76 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 8, 2020, according to MSDH. Fifteen South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 2,200 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 122 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 203 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 150 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 577 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 56 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 52% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 35% of the patients are white.
A total of 71% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 occurred in people with cardiovascular disease.
As of April 8, a total of 20,370 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 5, a total of 6,6967 tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 713 have came back positive.
As of April 8, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released. The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
