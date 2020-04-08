Warm and humid today. Storms possible by Easter.

It’s another warm and humid day! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible, mainly north of I-10. It will stay warm tonight with lows near 70.
We’ll be back in the mid 80s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. It may bring a few showers, but rain chances are looking slim. Cooler air will move in by Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Showers are possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks drier. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We’ll be in the mid 70s on Saturday. A warm front may bring a few showers and storms. A stronger storm system is possible by Easter. We have a decent chance for showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible, and we can’t rule out a few strong storms. Highs will be near 80.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.