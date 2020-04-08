Taco Sombrero in Gulfport celebrates 40 years on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The year was 1980. Jimmy Carter was President, John Lennon had passed away, the author of this story turned two years old and Taco Sombrero was just getting started.
For owner Lynn Parkhill, he wouldn’t change a thing about the last four decades in business. “Man, it’s been fantastic. I love the customers, I love working with the customers. I’ve enjoyed hiring all the young people that we’ve hired over the years and seeing them and watching them grow. It’s really been a pleasure, it really has," said Parkhill.
According to Parkhill, 40 years of Taco Sombrero’s success can be attributed to two things. “I think it’s probably just the Tex-Mex recipes that we use that we’ve been doing for fifty years at other places too. Also, the quality that we use— we try to use the best quality that we can and make everything as fresh as we can," Parkhill said.
Even though the coronavirus has changed a lot about the way they operate at Taco Sombrero, Parkhill said they’re still going to offer the same service that’s kept them going for 40 years. In addition, a birthday celebration was planned for Wednesday; however, it has not been canceled but postponed until a later date.
Parkhill said that he will make an announcement when he has a solid date for the festivities.
