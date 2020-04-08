Psychologist offers tips on how to deal with coronavirus anxiety

“I think this is the perfect time to be able to make sure that you have the awareness of the severity of it and you understand that. So, you take the precautions because of that, but, then in your personal life, how do you bring in the positive? So, how do you bring back those good memories? How do you remind yourself of the fact that blue skies are ahead, right? We’re in the middle of a storm and we are caught dead center in it. But, at some point, this will pass, at some point, it will be over and you will feel like yourself again,” said clinical psychologist Michelle Moore, PsyD, LSU Health New Orleans.