Potentially record-setting heat for now, cooler by Friday

Fog will be possible this morning. Temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than normal as Wednesday starts off in the 70s. This afternoon around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with mid to upper 80s. Models are suggesting that if we see any rain at all today that locations mainly north of I-10 will see higher rain coverage. A cool front may pass later this week, allowing for possibly cooler conditions starting Friday. There will be some rain chances with this front Thursday into Friday. A wetter pattern looks possible this weekend as a storm system impacts the area. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms starting mainly Saturday night and continuing into much of Easter Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Our pattern turns cooler and drier by early next week.