8 new cases of COVID-19 reported across 6 coastal counties as state numbers rise to over 2,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 2,000 Mississippi residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with over 300 of those cases being in the coastal part of the state.
On Wednesday, April 8, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 88 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Wednesday.
MSDH reports a total of 300 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That means only eight new cases were reported since Tuesday across all six coastal counties.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 67 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 7, 2020, according to MSDH. Thirteen South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities who have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 2,000 cases, Jackson County has 111 cases, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 178 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 144 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 577 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 51 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 56% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 37% of the patients are white.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
As of April 7, the state reports that 29.6% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
