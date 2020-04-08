Moss Point city meeting ‘hacked’ with racial slurs, images

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King is speaking out after shocking racial slurs and images were posted during the city’s board of alderman meeting Tuesday night.
Like many cities across the country, Moss Point’s leadership is meeting online as stay-at-home orders persist.
Tuesday, the board held a Zoom meeting that was shared with the public as a means to stay transparent and provide residents with the opportunity to participate.
About 16 minutes into the meeting, things took a disturbing turn when racial slurs and images began showing up on the screen.
As the city leaders discussed municipal issues, a man’s voice can be heard accusing someone of “sleeping with his wife.” King quickly acted to block the person from the online forum. Board members initially laughed off the accusation and tried to move on with the meeting.
Moments later, however, an image appeared across the entire screen displaying a handwritten racial slur and a sexual image. That was followed by more crude drawings and the word “Hitler.”
Board members were stunned and the meeting was quickly ended.
The mayor took to Facebook Live afterward to address the hate-filled messages. King said he believes the city was targeted because he has been very vocal about the numbers concerning his city.
“I’ve been very vocal about the statistics I’ve seen running in our country since January... This isn’t the first time I’ve had people calling me [racial slurs]. I’ve received death threats,” King said.
He continued, saying it’s exactly what he would expect from bigots.
“This is what we expect from you. I expect you to hide be weak and hide behind keyboards and throw out threats and be vicious.”
King has recently been quoted in multiple national news stories regarding Gov. Tate Reeves response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including The New Yorker and Bloomberg.
King believes the same hackers tried to disrupt a call earlier on Tuesday. According to the mayor, he organized a call with multiple city and state leaders to discuss the growing number of coronavirus cases in Moss Point. During that meeting,
King said it’s not the first time he has dealt with racism while in office. This time, however, was an eye-opening experience for others to see it firsthand.
“I have always seen emails like that. I get a lot of emails where people write racial slurs and things like that but to actually see it and for the board to actually be present and for people in the public to be like ‘Oh my God, this is real’," said King.
“I have shared emails I’ve seen on Facebook. It could be anything, but to see it happening right there and to have that tangible view of it was so real for so many people and I think it was very hurtful."
When asked if he planned on taking the board meetings offline, the mayor swiftly responded, “Absolutely not."
Instead King plans to implement a password moving forward. This will force viewers to register an account, making their IP address accessible. So if they commit a hate crime or hack another meeting, consequences will follow.
"What we will require now is a password. A password will require people to register so we will know exactly where the IP address is coming from... So it will be just a few more steps we will add for people to be able to participate in the meeting.”
