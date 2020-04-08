Memorial Hospital to provide COVID-19 drive-up screening and testing site

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This Friday, Memorial Hospital announced that they will set up a clinic drive-up COVID-19 screening and testing site at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center in Gulfport. Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, chills, body aches, etc. are encourage to get tested.
Memorial asks that sick individuals remain in their cars. Someone will come and assist you.
All of the individuals who are showing symptoms, Memorial says, they will be tested. They also added that social distancing will be in effect.
At the moment, this site will be open for one day only, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m.; however, Memorial did note that “the response to the clinic in that location will determine the need to add additional dates.”
Due to the recent report regarding the racial disparity in coronavirus cases among African Americans, Memorial said they “will manage a drive-up clinic in a historically African American community on Friday, April 9th to ensure access to COVID-19 screening and testing is available to residents.”
Memorial is currently operating 7 additional COVID-19 testing clinics.
