Memorial Hospital to provide COVID-19 drive-up screening and testing site

“Our goal is to minimize the spread of infection in our communities. We have implemented respiratory caution clinics throughout the Coast and we are eager to do our part in working with community leaders to determine the greatest need. We were able to stand-up clinics for screening and testing purposes quickly, our staff is well-trained, and our processes are seamless. We can establish a site to ensure we are doing whatever it takes to fight this disease.”

Memorial Physician Clinics Vice President of Clinical Operations, Matt Walker