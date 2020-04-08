MDHS distributes more than $72 million in SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services releases information on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
DHS distributed $72,540,784 dollars around the state through the program since the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 30th, DHS announced an emergency supplement that would be added to benefits already being received by SNAP recipients to help families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Since March 16th, 65,150 applications have been received and 55,034 have been registered. That equals roughly three months of applications being registered in one month.
Hinds County received more SNAP benefits than any other county in the state with $7,181,181. Madison County $1,321,861 and Rankin County $1,427,654.
