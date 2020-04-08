Lowe’s shows support for Gautier first responders through donation of supplies

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders in Gautier were recognized for their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis as the home improvement retailing giant, Lowe’s donated washers, driers and cleaning supplies to those continuing to serve the community.
A washing machine and dryer set as well as cleaning products were given to both the Gautier Fire Department and the Gautier Police Department, which Fire Chief Robert Jones believes “will relive the strain on the department’s aging equipment, allowing personnel to concentrate on completing their mission to keep Gautier safe.”
He noted how thankful he was for receiving these items during this unsettling time.
“Lowe’s is a great asset and partner of Gautier,” Jones said. “We thank them immensely for thinking of us, the fire and police departments, during these troubling times.”
According to Interim Police Chief Danny Selover, the washer and dryer were delivered to the city’s north police substation, where a washer and dryer hook-up already existed.
“The donation of these items could not come at a better time,” Selover said. “For instance, if an officer was to make an arrest of a person suspected of being positive for COVID-19, they would be instructed to wash and dry their uniform immediately to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and prevent anyone in their residence from potentially being exposed to the virus.”
Selover also made a point to thank those who made this donation possible, and that he and his department were grateful.
Another person who appreciated the act of kindness was councilman Casey Vaughan. According to the City of Gautier, she helped secure the donation for the city’s first responders and said the City is fortunate to have Lowe’s as a corporate partner.
“We thank Lowe’s for the donation and help in this time of need for our public safety workers and their health,” he said. “Their donation came at a time when some of the items are essential and difficult to procure through the normal supply chain.”
“We appreciate their commitment and actions to take care of their community and their safety,” Vaughan said.
