Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-LOUISIANA
Lives Lost: A Louisiana grandmother 'took care of everyone'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan, a “God-fearing woman” who made a “mean gumbo and red beans,” died March 27 in Houma, Louisiana, after contracting the coronavirus. She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to die of COVID-19, in a state where the pandemic is taking a heavy toll. Morgan was born in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 1942, but was a lifelong resident of the small town of Gray, Louisiana. Her niece Penny Mikkel said her aunt had a “beautiful spirit." Family members described how she lovingly tended her beautiful garden full of trees and rosebushes and worked out three times a week at her local gym.
OIL SPILL-WILDLIFE
Wildlife group: Gulf oil spill still affecting wildlife
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A decade after the nation’s worst offshore oil spill, a wildlife advocacy organization says dolphins, turtles and other wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico are still seriously at risk. The National Wildlife Federation released a report Tuesday looking at Gulf restoration since the April 20, 2010, explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig. The explosion killed 11 workers and spilled tens of millions of gallons of oil before it was capped 87 days later. Since then, $4 billion has been invested or committed to projects to help restore the Gulf and its ecosystem, while another $12 billion has been made available for amelioration projects through 2032.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana data: Virus hits blacks, people with hypertension
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is releasing more information about its coronavirus deaths that shows the virus’s victims are disproportionately black and two-thirds of those who have died suffered with high blood pressure. The new data is being released by Louisiana’s health department. It gives a glimpse of who is most at risk of dying from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus in a state deemed one of the nation’s most unhealthy. African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population. But they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Hypertension is the leading underlying health condition for those who have died.
FATAL SHOOTING-WANTED MAN
Man wanted in girlfriend's death fatally shot by authorities
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with his girlfriend’s slaying and for shooting at a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in a gunfight with law enforcement authorities. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Swanson started the shootout as he left a home he’d broken into Tuesday afternoon. They say he fired at them and they returned fire, killing him. Authorities also say that Swanson fired at a Caddo Parish deputy and then fled on Monday when the deputy tried to question him in connection with the slaying of Swanson's 26-year-old girlfriend. The deputy was unharmed.
AP-US-ABDUCTED-MOTHER-KILLED
Sheriff: 2nd arrest in connection with kidnapping, killing
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said a second man has been arrested in connection with the weekend kidnapping and fatal shooting of woman. Kevin Hollinger was charged Monday with being a principal to first-degree murder. St. John deputies said Hollinger knew what Corrie Wallace had plan when he kidnapped Ja’Riel Sam and fatally shot her in the head when she tried to escape. Wallace was charged with first-degree murder. Deputies said Wallace attacked Sam Sunday, put her in truck of her car and when she tried to escape, fatally shot her. Investigators said surveillance footage shows Hollinger following Wallace in a separate car when Wallace left Sam's apartment. It’s unclear whether the two men have attorneys.
JAIL RELEASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
Jail inmate released over coronavirus concerns fatally shot
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man released from a Louisiana jail due to concerns over the coronavirus has been shot and killed. News outlets report 33-year-old Glynn McCormick was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. He had spent nearly two years in jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges. No suspects have been identified in the shooting. McCormick had been released by an Orleans parish district judge the previous Thursday. His attorney defended the decision to advocate for his client's release. The Orleans Parish District Attorney criticized the release in a statement and said the death was completely avoidable.
LOUISIANA MEDICAID
New Louisiana Medicaid director begins job in virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new state Medicaid director. Ruth Johnson started the job Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic. The state health department announced Johnson's hiring Monday. She has has worked in state government agencies across Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas over the last three decades. Johnson worked as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services from 2010-12 during former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration. Most recently, Johnson was chief operating officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Louisiana also will soon have a new health secretary. Courtney Phillips is supposed to take over the position later this month. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
ACLU seeks release of federal prison inmates where 5 died
A new class-action lawsuit demands the release of hundreds of high-risk inmates at a federal prison in Louisiana where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of five prisoners and infected nearly two dozen others. The American Civil Liberties Union says authorities are not acting quickly enough to release medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement. A coronavirus outbreak at the low-security facility already has killed five inmates and infected nearly two dozen others. The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment. The lawsuit says Attorney General William Barr's instructions to federal prisons last week did not offer specific details or a timeline.